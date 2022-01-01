You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 5 4600U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 7 4800U - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (103.4 vs 131.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 320.6 x 208 x 14.9 mm

12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray, Red Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38 dB 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 2067:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 96% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 64% 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% 99.9% Response time 45 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 60.7 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS - 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) n/a Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 72.5 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.