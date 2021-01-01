Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13"): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83%
  • Dimensions: 295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm (11.65" x 8.22" x 0.56-0.59")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13").
Performance
72
Gaming
39
Display
57
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
88
Case
40
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")

Case

Weight 966 kg (2130.03 lbs)
Width 295.9 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 208.8 mm (8.22 inches)
Thickness 14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83%
Side bezels 4.7 mm
Colors White
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 37.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1250:1
sRGB color space 97%
Adobe RGB profile 61.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1%
Response time 30 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 322 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3943
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
485
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1742

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 78.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Dell XPS 13 9310
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Dell XPS 13 9305
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs ThinkPad X1 Nano
5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)

Comments

EnglishРусский