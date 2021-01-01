Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") – what's better?

CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 965120 grams less (around 2128.09 lbs)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • 17% sharper screen – 266 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 966 kg (2130.03 lbs)
Width 287 mm (11.3 inches) 295.9 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 208.8 mm (8.22 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches)
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~83%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver White
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 37.7 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1250:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 61.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.1%
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +50%
450 nits
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:15 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 322 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

