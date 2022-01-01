Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.2%
  • Dimensions: 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm (12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel).
Performance
52
Gaming
44
Display
45
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
97
NanoReview Score
53

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4752
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1369
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5266

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2546 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
2. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
3. Dell XPS 13 9305 or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
6. Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) or Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
7. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
9. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)

Comments

EnglishРусский