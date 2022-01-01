Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.2%
- Dimensions: 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm (12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
52
Gaming
44
Display
45
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
97
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Coating
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4752
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1369
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5266
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|25 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x2546 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes