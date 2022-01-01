Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 76 against 61 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen - No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 845:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1590 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +73%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x2546 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
2. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
4. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский