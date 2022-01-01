Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 16 (2022): full specs and tests

LG Gram 16 (2022)

  • Launched: April 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.5%
  • Dimensions: 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm (13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches)
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 16 (2022).
Performance
59
Gaming
33
Display
47
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
77
Case
95
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5%
Side bezels 4.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 99%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7002
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1133
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8263

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

