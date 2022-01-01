Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 360 or Gram 16 (2022) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (95.3 vs 133 square inches)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 80 against 61.1 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~86.5%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 2 360 +43%
500 nits
Gram 16 (2022)
350 nits

Battery

Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
RAM

Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Size - 13.1 x 8.2 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
