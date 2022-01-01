You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 80 Wh 90 Wh 52.6 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Apple M2 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.6 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (101.4 vs 133 square inches)

19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm

13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.5% ~82% Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Max. brightness Gram 16 (2022) 350 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Gram 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.