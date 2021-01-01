Home > Laptop comparison > Gram 17 (2021): full specs and tests

LG Gram 17 (2021)

LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%
  • Dimensions: 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm (14.97" x 10.24" x 0.7")
Performance
84
Gaming
46
Display
49
Battery Life
76
Connectivity
79
Case
89
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4720
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

