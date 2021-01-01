LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%
- Dimensions: 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm (14.97" x 10.24" x 0.7")
Review
Performance
84
Gaming
46
Display
49
Battery Life
76
Connectivity
79
Case
89
NanoReview Score
63
Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
|Height
|260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
Max. brightness
350 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4720
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes