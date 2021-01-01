LG Gram 17 (2021) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%

~84.8% Dimensions: 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm (14.97" x 10.24" x 0.7")

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram 17 (2021). Performance 84 Gaming 46 Display 49 Battery Life 76 Connectivity 79 Case 89 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram 17 (2021)

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) Width 380.2 mm (14.97 inches) Height 260.1 mm (10.24 inches) Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% Side bezels 7 mm Colors White, Black, Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% Max. brightness 350 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Key travel 1.6 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1473 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4720 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 498 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2530

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 768 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No