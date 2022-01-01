LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
- 34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 347-473% higher FPS
- Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|Dimensions
|380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches
|374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|30.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|951:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|98.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|83.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|92.9%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1221
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +45%
1773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2419
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +348%
10835
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1337
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +33%
1777
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2524
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +499%
15125
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
