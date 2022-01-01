You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)

34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Can run popular games at about 347-473% higher FPS

Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm

14.97 x 10.24 x 0.7 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~90.3% Side bezels 7 mm 4.1 mm Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 30.5 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 951:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 98.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 83.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 92.9% - Response time 30 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Gram 17 (2021) 350 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 60 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40 GPU performance Gram 17 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) +631% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.