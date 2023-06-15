Home > Laptop comparison > Gram Style 16" (2023): full specs and tests

LG Gram Style 16" (2023)

LG Gram Style 16
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.6%
  • Dimensions: 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm (13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Gram Style 16" (2023).
Performance
70
Gaming
40
Display
78
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
77
Case
93
NanoReview Score
64
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023)

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm
13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches
Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors White, Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11045
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1695
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12111
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24
GPU performance
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
5. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
6. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
7. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs LG Gram 17 (2023)
8. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs LG Gram 16 (2023)
9. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs LG Gram 15 (2023)
10. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) vs LG Gram Ultraslim 15.6" (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский