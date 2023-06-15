Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 15 or Gram Style 16" (2023) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 vs LG Gram Style 16" (2023)

54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
VS
64 out of 100
LG Gram Style 16
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and LG Gram Style 16" (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the LG Gram Style 16" (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 18% sharper screen – 236 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 15
vs
Gram Style 16" (2023)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm
13.98 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches
Area 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~86.6%
Side bezels 11.5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy -
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1000000:1
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory speed 0 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 24
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Gram Style 16" (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock - 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
