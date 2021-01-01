Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 13.5": full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5"

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
  • Launched: January 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79%
  • Dimensions: 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm (12.13" x 8.78" x 0.57")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop 3 13.5".
Performance
60
Gaming
63
Display
52
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
67
Case
98
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5"

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Width 308 mm (12.13 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79%
Side bezels 11.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 121%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 60 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1371

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 256
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable No
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

