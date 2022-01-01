Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or Surface Laptop 3 13.5 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Laptop 3 13.5

47 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Laptop 3 13.5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (89 vs 106.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 45.8 against 41 watt-hours
  • 35% sharper screen – 201 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 6% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 330 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
Surface Laptop 3 13.5

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79%
Side bezels 8 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 121%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 60 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

