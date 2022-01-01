You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (89 vs 106.5 square inches) Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 45.8 against 41 watt-hours

35% sharper screen – 201 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 6% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 330 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79% Side bezels 8 mm 11.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1536 x 1024 2256 x 1504 Size 12.4 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 121% Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits Surface Laptop 3 13.5 +6% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 45.8 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 60 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics G1 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 3 13.5 n/a

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.6 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.