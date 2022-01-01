Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Laptop 3 13.5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (89 vs 106.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 45.8 against 41 watt-hours
- 35% sharper screen – 201 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 6% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 330 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|574 cm2 (88.9 inches2)
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|121%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|39 W
|60 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 2 +22%
1288
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 2 +48%
4289
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 2 +26%
1312
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go 2 +17%
4878
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1