Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
- Launched: October 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79%
- Dimensions: 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm (12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
58
Gaming
33
Display
51
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
67
Case
98
NanoReview Score
53
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Case
|Weight
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|Dimensions
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1300:1
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|0 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1557
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5953
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1447
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4872
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes