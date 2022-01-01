Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 13.5: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Launched: October 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79%
  • Dimensions: 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm (12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop 5 13.5.
Performance
58
Gaming
33
Display
51
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
67
Case
98
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79%
Side bezels 11.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 0 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1557
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5953
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1447
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4872

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory speed 0 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

