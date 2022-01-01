Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Launched: October 2022

October 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79%

~79% Dimensions: 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm (12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches)

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop 5 13.5. Performance 58 Gaming 33 Display 51 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 67 Case 98 NanoReview Score 53

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% Side bezels 11.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 2256 x 1504 Size 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1300:1

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 0 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1557 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5953 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1447 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 4872

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X Memory speed 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Type LPDDR5X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes