Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or EliteBook 840 G10 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 vs HP EliteBook 840 G10

55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
VS
54 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G10
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
HP EliteBook 840 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and HP EliteBook 840 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 24% sharper screen – 201 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.5 vs 119.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
vs
EliteBook 840 G10

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 315.46 x 244.02 x 19.3 mm
12.42 x 9.61 x 0.76 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 770 cm2 (119.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~73.8%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X DDR5
Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
EliteBook 840 G10
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock - 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP EliteBook 860 G10 vs HP EliteBook 840 G10
2. HP EliteBook 840 G9 vs HP EliteBook 840 G10
3. HP EliteBook 645 G9 vs HP EliteBook 840 G10
4. HP EliteBook 830 G10 vs HP EliteBook 840 G10
5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs HP EliteBook 840 G10
6. HP EliteBook 1040 G9 vs HP EliteBook 840 G10
7. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
8. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
9. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
10. Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 840 G10 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский