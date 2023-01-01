Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 24% sharper screen – 201 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

24% sharper screen – 201 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.5 vs 119.3 square inches) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 315.46 x 244.02 x 19.3 mm

12.42 x 9.61 x 0.76 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 770 cm2 (119.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~73.8% Side bezels 11.3 mm 7 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes - Display tests Contrast 1300:1 - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 5 13.5 n/a EliteBook 840 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 38 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 0 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X DDR5 Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop 5 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 840 G10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock - 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.