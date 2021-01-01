Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen): full specs and tests

MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)

MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Launched: July 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.2%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm (14.13" x 10.2" x 0.98")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen).
Performance
85
Gaming
60
Display
56
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
69
Case
58
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1437
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6491
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1453
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10346

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps
Shading units 1408
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell G5 15 5505 SE and MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
2. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
3. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
4. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) and MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
6. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
7. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
8. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
9. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)

Comments

EnglishРусский