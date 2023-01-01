Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 15 or TUF Gaming A15 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Bravo 15 vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)

55 out of 100
MSI Bravo 15
VS
63 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
MSI Bravo 15
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Bravo 15 and Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Bravo 15
vs
TUF Gaming A15 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 58.5 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1694:1
sRGB color space - 96.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 19 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Bravo 15 +20%
300 nits
TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:26 hr 1:46 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 200 W 200 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 490 grams 500 / 735 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Bravo 15
10046
TUF Gaming A15 (2023) +45%
14549
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1408 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Bravo 15
4.632 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 (2023) +54%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
2. MSI Katana 15 (2023) vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
3. Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
4. MSI Cyborg 15 vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
5. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023)
6. Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 vs MSI Bravo 15
7. MSI Bravo 17 vs MSI Bravo 15
8. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) vs MSI Bravo 15
9. Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) vs MSI Bravo 15
10. Dell G15 5530 (2023) vs MSI Bravo 15
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) and MSI Bravo 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский