Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15 Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~75.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Gray Material Plastic Top: Aluminum Middle: Plastic Bottom: Plastic

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 58.5 dB 43 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1694:1 sRGB color space - 96.5% Adobe RGB profile - 66.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 19 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Bravo 15 +20% 300 nits TUF Gaming A15 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:26 hr 1:46 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 200 W 200 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter 490 grams 500 / 735 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 65 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Bravo 15 4.632 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A15 (2023) +54% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.