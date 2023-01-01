MSI Stealth 14 Studio Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.3%

~73.3% Dimensions: 315 x 246 x 19 mm (12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches)

Display: 1920 x 1080 or 2560 x 1600
CPU: Intel Core i7 13620H or Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU: GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB, GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB, or GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB
RAM: 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB
Storage: 512GB, 1024GB, or 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Stealth 14 Studio. Performance 78 Gaming 67 Display 55 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 81 Case 80 NanoReview Score 67

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm

12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors White, Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Liquid metal No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz Cores 10 (6P + 4E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1827 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11687 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1845 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15923 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 90 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes