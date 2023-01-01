Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 14 Studio: full specs and tests

MSI Stealth 14 Studio

MSI Stealth 14 Studio
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.3%
  • Dimensions: 315 x 246 x 19 mm (12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Stealth 14 Studio.
Performance
78
Gaming
67
Display
55
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
81
Case
80
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches
Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors White, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1827
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11687
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1845
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15923
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

