Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 14 Studio or ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

68 out of 100
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
MSI Stealth 14 Studio
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 14 Studio and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (109.7 vs 120.1 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 14 Studio
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches		 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White, Blue White, Black
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 52.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 240 W 200 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter - 682 / 727 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Stealth 14 Studio +15%
8.2 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.8 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
5 (45.5%)
6 (54.5%)
Total votes: 11

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 16 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) or Zephyrus G14 (2023)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MSI Stealth 14 Studio
4. MSI Stealth 16 Studio or Stealth 14 Studio
5. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) or MSI Stealth 14 Studio
6. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) or MSI Stealth 14 Studio
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or MSI Stealth 14 Studio
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or MSI Stealth 14 Studio
9. MSI Stealth 17 Studio or Stealth 14 Studio
10. Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) or MSI Stealth 14 Studio
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) and MSI Stealth 14 Studio or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский