Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (109.7 vs 120.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 246 x 19 mm

12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches 312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches Area 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Blue White, Black Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 52.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Stealth 14 Studio 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 240 W 200 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter - 682 / 727 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Stealth 14 Studio +15% 8.2 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 12.8 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body.

