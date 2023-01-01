MSI Stealth 14 Studio vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (109.7 vs 120.1 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315 x 246 x 19 mm
12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches
|312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
|Area
|775 cm2 (120.2 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|52.2 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|200 / 240 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|682 / 727 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 14 Studio +16%
1827
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 14 Studio +18%
11687
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 14 Studio +16%
1845
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 14 Studio +12%
15923
14262
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|12.8 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
