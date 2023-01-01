Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP78 (2023): full specs and tests

  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
  • Dimensions: 380 x 298 x 28.7 mm (14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vector GP78 (2023).
Performance
98
Gaming
85
Display
64
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
91
Case
39
NanoReview Score
77
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Vector GP78 (2023)

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
Dimensions 380 x 298 x 28.7 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches
Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74%
Side bezels 6.9 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom
Charge power 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32
L3 Cache 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
24275
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2280
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
32294
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
17.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4
Power 6x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

