MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74%
- Dimensions: 380 x 298 x 28.7 mm (14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches)
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
85
Display
64
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
91
Case
39
NanoReview Score
77
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
Case
|Weight
|3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|380 x 298 x 28.7 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches
|Area
|1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right, Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|32
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
24275
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2280
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
32294
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|17.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
17.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|Power
|6x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes