Home > Laptop comparison > Vector GP78 (2023) or Raider GE78 HX (2023) – what's better?

MSI Vector GP78 (2023) vs Raider GE78 HX (2023)

77 out of 100
MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
VS
75 out of 100
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Vector GP78 (2023) and Raider GE78 HX (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vector GP78 (2023)
vs
Raider GE78 HX (2023)

Case

Weight 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs)
Dimensions 380 x 298 x 28.7 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 1.13 inches		 380 x 298 x 23 mm
14.96 x 11.73 x 0.91 inches
Area 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2) 1132 cm2 (175.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~74%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right, Bottom Left, Right, Bottom
Charge power 330 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1260 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 5.5 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 32 32
L3 Cache 36 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 17.2 TFLOPS 14.3-19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Vector GP78 (2023) +20%
17.2 TFLOPS
Raider GE78 HX (2023)
14.3-19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.4
Power 6x2W 6x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
2. MSI Vector GP76 vs GP78 (2023)
3. MSI Raider GE67 vs Vector GP78 (2023)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
5. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) vs MSI Vector GP78 (2023)
6. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
8. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
9. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) vs MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023)
10. MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) vs Raider GE78 HX (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Raider GE78 HX (2023) and Vector GP78 (2023) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский