Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm

14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1864 Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 725:1 - sRGB color space 65% - Adobe RGB profile 44.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 43.1% - Response time 15 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 300 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 66.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 145 grams 189 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 1.69 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) +78% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83.1 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.