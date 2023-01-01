Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 66.5 against 54 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 59% sharper screen – 224 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 356.61 x 229.1 x 15.49 mm
14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 817 cm2 (126.6 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level (max. load) 45.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 725:1 -
sRGB color space 65% -
Adobe RGB profile 44.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 43.1% -
Response time 15 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3
300 nits
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 145 grams 189 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +78%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83.1 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

