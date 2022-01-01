Home > Laptop comparison > Book Pro 14 (2022): full specs and tests

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)

  • Launched: July 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.5%
  • Dimensions: 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm (12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches)
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Book Pro 14 (2022).
Performance
64
Gaming
46
Display
78
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
84
Case
93
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7707
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1467
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7019

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

