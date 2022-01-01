Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) Launched: July 2022

July 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.5%

~82.5% Dimensions: 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm (12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Book Pro 14 (2022). Performance 64 Gaming 46 Display 78 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 84 Case 93 NanoReview Score 63

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1546 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7707 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1467 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7019

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No