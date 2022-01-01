Home > Laptop comparison > Book Pro 14 (2022) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

63 out of 100
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book Pro 14 (2022)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~82%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4%
Response time 1 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Book Pro 14 (2022)
2.703 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +11%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
