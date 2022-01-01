You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Apple M2 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~82% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4% Response time 1 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Book Pro 14 (2022) +20% 600 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Book Pro 14 (2022) 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +11% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

