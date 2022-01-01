You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.3% Response time 1 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Book Pro 14 (2022) +20% 600 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 100 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64 GPU performance Book Pro 14 (2022) 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +92% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.