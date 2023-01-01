Home > Laptop comparison > Redmibook 15 Pro (2023): full specs and tests

Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)

Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
  • Launched: July 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.2%
  • Dimensions: 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm (13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Redmibook 15 Pro (2023).
Performance
69
Gaming
28
Display
73
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
77
Portability
72
NanoReview Score
65

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 242 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2289
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9906
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1668
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12807
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
4.06 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 0.2 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

