Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
- Launched: July 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.2%
- Dimensions: 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm (13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
69
Gaming
28
Display
73
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
77
Portability
72
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|848 cm2 (131.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.2%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|242 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2289
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9906
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1668
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12807
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2800 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
GPU performance
4.06 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.2 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes