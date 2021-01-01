Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 12 mini vs 11 Pro Max

Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Apple iPhone 12 mini
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про Макс
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.4-inch Apple iPhone 12 mini (with Apple A14 Bionic) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13.6 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • Weighs 91 grams less
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1589 and 1317 points
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Comes with 1742 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 2227 mAh
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (102 vs 69 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (812 against 619 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 12 mini
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 476 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.1% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iPhone 12 mini
619 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +31%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 12 mini and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3100 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 12 mini +7%
588925
iPhone 11 Pro Max
549189

Software

Operating system iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2227 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:29 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +25%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +59%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +72%
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 September 2019
Release date November 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.

