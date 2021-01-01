Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs 12 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (with Apple A14 Bionic) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 872 mAh larger battery capacity: 3687 vs 2815 mAh
- Shows 17% longer battery life (95 vs 81 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Weighs 37 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen to body ratio
|87.4%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|99.6%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|277 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1577
iPhone 12 Pro +2%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4228
4050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
637585
592964
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|16 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3687 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (59% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:32 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 12 Pro Max +16%
14:13 hr
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:17 hr
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 12 Pro Max +13%
20:45 hr
18:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
135
Video quality
113
112
Generic camera score
130
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1375 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.
Cast your vote
207 (40.6%)
303 (59.4%)
Total votes: 510