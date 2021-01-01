Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Display 83 Performance 92 Battery 79 Camera 86 NanoReview score 87 Category Flagship Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 1375 USD

83 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.4% PWM 238 Hz Response time 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 807 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

86 Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 87.4%

92 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 3100 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Apple GPU Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1577 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4228 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 637585

98 Software Operating system iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) OS size 16 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 3687 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:13 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:17 hr Talk (3G) 20:45 hr

86 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 12 Pro Max Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 138 Video quality 113 Generic camera score 130

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 МГц) 3G network UMTS/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 МГц) 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 80.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 1375 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

