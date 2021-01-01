Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: specifications and benchmarks

Display
83
Performance
92
Battery
79
Camera
86
NanoReview score
87
Category Flagship
Announced October 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 1375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
83

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4%
PWM 238 Hz
Response time 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
86

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
87.4%
92

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4228
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
637585
98

Software

Operating system iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 16 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3687 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
20:45 hr
86

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 12 Pro Max
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
138
Video quality
113
Generic camera score
130
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type No
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 МГц)
3G network UMTS/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 МГц)
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 12 Pro Max may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (76 votes)

