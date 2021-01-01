Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Display
83
Performance
92
Battery
79
Camera
86
NanoReview score
87
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1375 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
83
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
86
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
87.4%
92
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4228
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
637585
98
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|16 GB
79
Battery
|Capacity
|3687 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
20:45 hr
86
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
113
Generic camera score
130
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|2G network
|GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 МГц)
|3G network
|UMTS/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 МГц)
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48
|5G support
|Yes
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.4 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 12 Pro Max may differ by country or region