Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 12 Pro (with Apple A14 Bionic) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (786 against 627 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
- Weighs 25 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen to body ratio
|86%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|99.4%
|PWM
|277 Hz
|226 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|16 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 12 Pro +2%
1611
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4050
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 12 Pro +3%
592964
577345
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|14 GB
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2815 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (59% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:15 hr
iPhone 12 +3%
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 12 Pro +8%
14:06 hr
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
18:03 hr
iPhone 12 +7%
19:27 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 12 Pro +2%
135
132
Video quality
112
112
Generic camera score
iPhone 12 Pro +5%
128
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1250 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. It has a better camera and sound.
Cast your vote
72 (50.7%)
70 (49.3%)
Total votes: 142