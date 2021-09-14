Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1257 mAh larger battery capacity: 4352 vs 3095 mAh
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (1012 against 801 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Weighs 66 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
iPhone 13 Pro Max +26%
1012 nits
iPhone 13
801 nits

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No
Software

Operating system iOS 15 iOS 15

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4352 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date September 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 1375 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

