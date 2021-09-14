Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on September 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1257 mAh larger battery capacity: 4352 vs 3095 mAh
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (1012 against 801 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Weighs 66 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.4%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 15
|iOS 15
Battery
|Capacity
|4352 mAh
|3095 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1375 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
