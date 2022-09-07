Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (with Apple A16 Bionic) that was released on September 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Delivers 162% higher peak brightness (1762 against 673 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1213 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 3110 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (45:56 vs 34:47 hours)
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (967K versus 631K)
  • 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.3% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 14 Pro Max
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone 14 Pro Max +162%
1762 nits
iPhone 11
673 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 14 Pro Max +12%
88.3%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3460 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro Max +41%
1897
iPhone 11
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro Max +55%
5435
iPhone 11
3507
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone 14 Pro Max +53%
967942
iPhone 11
631142
CPU 242019 166661
GPU 407261 256531
Memory 167432 91027
UX 145864 115651
Total score 967942 631142
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone 14 Pro Max +30%
9802
iPhone 11
7565
Stability 82% 71%
Graphics test 58 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 9802 7565
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system iOS 16 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4323 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:52 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:02 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 21:10 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 07:12 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 156 hr 121 hr
General battery life
iPhone 14 Pro Max +32%
45:56 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (4th and 97th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type - No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 14 Pro Max +7%
89 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 September 2019
Release date September 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

