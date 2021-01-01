Apple iPhone 11
Display
63
Performance
90
Battery
76
Camera
75
NanoReview score
79
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 11
63
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|999:1
Max. Brightness
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
76
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
79%
90
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
5400
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
455972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
513644
98
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
76
Battery
|Capacity
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
17:45 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 77th place
75
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM)
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100)
|5G support
|No
89
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 11 may differ by country or region