Apple iPhone 11

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 11
Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8%
PWM Not detected
Response time 24.8 ms
Contrast 999:1
Max. Brightness
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
79%
Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
5400
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
455972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
513644
Software

Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
17:45 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 11
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type No
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM)
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100)
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 11 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (60 votes)

