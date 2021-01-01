Apple iPhone 11 Display 63 Performance 90 Battery 76 Camera 75 NanoReview score 79 Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 11

63 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.1 inches Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 326 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 79% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% PWM Not detected Response time 24.8 ms Contrast 999:1 Max. Brightness 639 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

76 Design and build Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 79%

90 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 2650 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 5400 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13573 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3442 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 455972 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 513644

98 Software Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 3110 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:29 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:43 hr Talk (3G) 17:45 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 77th place

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 11 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 129 Video quality 109 Generic camera score 119

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100) 5G support No

89 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 750 USD SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 11 may differ by country or region