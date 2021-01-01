Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 13

Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 8 Plus (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Thinner bezels – 18.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (801 against 624 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Comes with 404 mAh larger battery capacity: 3095 vs 2691 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 8 Plus
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 67.4% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32 ms -
Contrast 1471:1 -
Max. Brightness
iPhone 8 Plus
624 nits
iPhone 13 +28%
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%
iPhone 13 +28%
86%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2100 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4) iOS 15
OS size 6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2691 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 8 Plus
12:32 hr
iPhone 13
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 8 Plus
14:55 hr
iPhone 13
n/a
Talk (3G)
iPhone 8 Plus
17:10 hr
iPhone 13
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB
iPhone 13
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 September 2021
Release date September 2017 September 2021
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.94 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
