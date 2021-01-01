Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone 8 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Display
59
Performance
65
Battery
66
Camera
65
NanoReview score
65
Category Flagship
Announced September 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 812 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 67.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM Not detected
Response time 32 ms
Contrast 1471:1
Max. Brightness
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
67.4%
65

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4192
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9915
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2469
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
188753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
258944
98

Software

Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 6 GB
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2691 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
17:10 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 8 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
94
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
96
62

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type No
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G support No
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 8 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (22 votes)

Competitors

1. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A50
3. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone XR
4. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone 11
6. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone 8
8. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone X
9. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
10. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A51
11. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
12. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
13. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20
14. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Huawei P40 Pro
15. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish