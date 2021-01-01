Apple iPhone 8 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Display 59 Performance 65 Battery 66 Camera 65 NanoReview score 65 Category Flagship Announced September 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 812 USD

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 67.4% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM Not detected Response time 32 ms Contrast 1471:1 Max. Brightness 611 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

60 Design and build Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 67.4%

65 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2100 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Apple GPU FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 256 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4192 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9915 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 937 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2469 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 188753 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 258944

98 Software Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) OS size 6 GB

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 2691 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:55 hr Talk (3G) 17:10 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 8 Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 57 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 32 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 94 Video quality 89 Generic camera score 96

62 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G support No

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 79.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 812 USD SAR (head) 0.94 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

