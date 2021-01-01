Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone XR vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone XR
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone XR (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 715 mAh larger battery capacity: 2942 vs 2227 mAh
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (78 vs 69 hours)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (692 against 619 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • 46% higher pixel density (476 vs 326 PPI)
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 417K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.5 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XR
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen to body ratio 79% 85.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1920:1 -
Max. Brightness
iPhone XR +12%
692 nits
iPhone 12 mini
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
iPhone XR
79%
iPhone 12 mini +8%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XR
1095
iPhone 12 mini +45%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone XR
2215
iPhone 12 mini +86%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone XR
417232
iPhone 12 mini +41%
588925

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 11.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2942 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone XR +8%
13:04 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone XR +24%
15:08 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone XR +23%
15:03 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 October 2020
Release date October 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
34 (56.7%)
26 (43.3%)
Total votes: 60

