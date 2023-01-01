Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 28, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.