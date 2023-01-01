Asus Zenfone 9 vs Zenfone 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 28, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 9
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 10
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Shows 10% longer battery life (35:21 vs 32:09 hours)
- Handles wireless charging up to
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 1060K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1497 and 1317 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
69
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
80
94
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
91
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
88
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.9 inches
|5.92 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|445 ppi
|445 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|478 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|169 g (5.96 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1317
Zenfone 10 +14%
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4350
Zenfone 10 +18%
5149
|CPU
|254360
|272112
|GPU
|450978
|585095
|Memory
|172848
|262797
|UX
|179504
|174153
|Total score
|1060177
|1298997
AnTuTu Results (48th and 8th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 16 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|ZenUI 9
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:21 hr
|Web browsing
|11:15 hr
|12:59 hr
|Watching video
|15:48 hr
|17:17 hr
|Gaming
|07:00 hr
|04:25 hr
|Standby
|90 hr
|104 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|113°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4247 x 2826
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27.5 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.93"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|June 2023
|Release date
|August 2022
|July 2023
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 30 W
|Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 10. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 9.
