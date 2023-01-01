Home > Smartphone comparison > Zenfone 9 vs Zenfone 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 28, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (35:21 vs 32:09 hours)
  • Handles wireless charging up to
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 1060K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1497 and 1317 points

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches 5.92 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 445 ppi 445 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 478 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zenfone 9 +4%
839 nits
Zenfone 10
808 nits
Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 169 g (5.96 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zenfone 9
84.6%
Zenfone 10
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Asus Zenfone 9 and Asus Zenfone 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zenfone 9
1317
Zenfone 10 +14%
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zenfone 9
4350
Zenfone 10 +18%
5149
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zenfone 9
1060177
Zenfone 10 +23%
1298997
CPU 254360 272112
GPU 450978 585095
Memory 172848 262797
UX 179504 174153
Total score 1060177 1298997
AnTuTu Results (48th and 8th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 16 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM ZenUI 9 -

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:15 hr 12:59 hr
Watching video 15:48 hr 17:17 hr
Gaming 07:00 hr 04:25 hr
Standby 90 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Zenfone 9
32:09 hr
Zenfone 10 +10%
35:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4247 x 2826 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 27.5 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.93" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Zenfone 9
88 dB
Zenfone 10
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 June 2023
Release date August 2022 July 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 30 W Yes, 30 W
Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 10. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 9.

