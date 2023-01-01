Asus Zenfone 10
- Screen: 5.92" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
- Battery: 4300 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 172 grams (6.07 oz)
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.92 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|445 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
805 nits
Design and build
|Height
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5126
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1284899
|CPU
|272112
|GPU
|585095
|Memory
|262797
|UX
|174153
|Total score
|1284899
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:21 hr
|Web browsing
|12:59 hr
|Watching video
|17:17 hr
|Gaming
|04:25 hr
|Standby
|104 hr
General battery life
35:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2023
|Release date
|July 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 10 may differ by country or region