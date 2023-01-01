Home > Asus Smartphones > Asus Zenfone 10: specifications and benchmarks

Asus Zenfone 10

  • Screen: 5.92" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
  • Battery: 4300 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 172 grams (6.07 oz)

Review

Display
87
Camera
69
Performance
94
Gaming
98
Battery
78
Connectivity
88
NanoReview Score
81

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus Zenfone 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.92 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 445 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
805 nits

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%

Performance

All specs and test Asus Zenfone 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5126
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1284899
CPU 272112
GPU 585095
Memory 262797
UX 174153
Total score 1284899
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh
Max charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:59 hr
Watching video 17:17 hr
Gaming 04:25 hr
Standby 104 hr
General battery life
35:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 10
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced June 2023
Release date July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

