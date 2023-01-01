Asus Zenfone 10 Screen: 5.92" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

5.92" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)

2 (50 MP + 13 MP) Battery: 4300 mAh

4300 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 172 grams (6.07 oz)

Review Display 87 Camera 69 Performance 94 Gaming 98 Battery 78 Connectivity 88 NanoReview Score 81

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus Zenfone 10

Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.92 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 445 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 805 nits

Design and build Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%

Performance All specs and test Asus Zenfone 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1473 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5126 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1284899 CPU 272112 GPU 585095 Memory 262797 UX 174153 Total score 1284899 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores - 10th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13

Battery Capacity 4300 mAh Max charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:59 hr Watching video 17:17 hr Gaming 04:25 hr Standby 104 hr General battery life 35:21 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 120th place

Camera Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 10 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced June 2023 Release date July 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 30 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 10 may differ by country or region