Asus Zenfone 9 Display 92 Performance 97 Battery 76 Camera 68 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date August 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus Zenfone 9

92 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 445 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 825 nits

68 Design and build Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

97 Performance All specs and test Asus Zenfone 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1303 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4296 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1087859 CPU 260656 GPU 467068 Memory 191482 UX 179326 Total score 1087859 AnTuTu Rating - 8th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM ZenUI

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:54 hr Watching video 14:05 hr Gaming 04:37 hr Standby 91 hr General battery life 31:10 hr

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 9 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 113° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23.8 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14.4 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 27.5 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.93" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network EDGE/GPRS/GSM (2, 3, 5, 8) 3G network WCDMA (Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19) 4G network TD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42) 5G support Yes

88 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 9 may differ by country or region