Asus Zenfone 9

Asus Zenfone 9
Display
92
Performance
97
Battery
76
Camera
68
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date August 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus Zenfone 9
92

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 445 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
825 nits
68

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
97

Performance

All specs and test Asus Zenfone 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4296
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1087859
CPU 260656
GPU 467068
Memory 191482
UX 179326
Total score 1087859
AnTuTu Rating - 8th place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM ZenUI
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:54 hr
Watching video 14:05 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr
Standby 91 hr
General battery life
31:10 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 9
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 27.5 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network EDGE/GPRS/GSM (2, 3, 5, 8)
3G network WCDMA (Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19)
4G network TD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42)
5G support Yes
88

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 9 may differ by country or region

