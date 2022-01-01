Asus Zenfone 9
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|445 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
825 nits
|Height
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4296
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1087859
|CPU
|260656
|GPU
|467068
|Memory
|191482
|UX
|179326
|Total score
|1087859
AnTuTu Rating - 8th place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|ZenUI
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|11:54 hr
|Watching video
|14:05 hr
|Gaming
|04:37 hr
|Standby
|91 hr
General battery life
31:10 hr
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|113°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27.5 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.93"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|EDGE/GPRS/GSM (2, 3, 5, 8)
|3G network
|WCDMA (Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19)
|4G network
|TD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42)
|5G support
|Yes
88
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 9 may differ by country or region