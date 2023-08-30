Home > Smartphone comparison > Fairphone 5 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.46-inch Fairphone 5 (with Qualcomm QCM6490) that was released on August 30, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Fairphone 5
  • Comes with 973 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 20W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Fairphone 5 and Apple iPhone 13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.46 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 459 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 880 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Fairphone 5
n/a
iPhone 13
822 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 10.5 mm (0.41 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP55 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Fairphone 5
82.8%
iPhone 13 +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of Fairphone 5 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm QCM6490 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2700 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores - 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process - 5 nanometers
GPU clock - 1338 MHz
FLOPS - ~1712.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Fairphone 5
n/a
iPhone 13
803081
CPU - 210809
GPU - 324750
Memory - 134620
UX - 133782
Total score - 803081
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 45.7 °C
Stability - 78%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8702
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Capacity 4200 mAh 3227 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Fairphone 5
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Fairphone 5
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 September 2021
Release date September 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Fairphone 5. But if the camera, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.

