Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.46-inch Fairphone 5 (with Qualcomm QCM6490) that was released on August 30, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13

Reasons to consider the Fairphone 5

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Fairphone 5 and Apple iPhone 13 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities