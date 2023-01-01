Fairphone 5
- Screen: 6.46" OLED - 1224 x 2700
- SoC: Qualcomm QCM6490
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP)
- Battery: 4200 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 198 grams (6.98 oz)
Review
Display
77
Camera
71
Performance
80
Gaming
n/a
Battery
77*
Connectivity
76
NanoReview Score
76*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Fairphone 5
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.46 inches
|Resolution
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|459 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|880 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|10.5 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP55
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm QCM6490
|Max clock
|2700 MHz
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Fairphone 5 may differ by country or region