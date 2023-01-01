Home > Other Smartphones > Fairphone 5: specifications and benchmarks

Fairphone 5

Fairphone 5
  • Screen: 6.46" OLED - 1224 x 2700
  • SoC: Qualcomm QCM6490
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP)
  • Battery: 4200 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 198 grams (6.98 oz)

Review

Display
77
Camera
71
Performance
80
Gaming
n/a
Battery
77*
Connectivity
76
NanoReview Score
76*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Fairphone 5

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.46 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 459 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 880 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 10.5 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP55
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.8%

Performance

All specs and test Fairphone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm QCM6490
Max clock 2700 MHz
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13

Battery

Capacity 4200 mAh
Max charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Fairphone 5
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.45
Pixel size 0.64 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Fairphone 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (9 votes)

Competitors

1. Google Pixel 7 and Fairphone 5
2. Apple iPhone 13 and Fairphone 5
3. Google Pixel 6a and Fairphone 5
4. Samsung Galaxy S23 and Fairphone 5
5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Fairphone 5
Compare other phones (1200+)

Write a comment

EnglishРусский