Display Type OLED Size 6.46 inches Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 459 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 880 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 10.5 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof IP55 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 82.8%

Performance All specs and test Fairphone 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm QCM6490 Max clock 2700 MHz Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13

Battery Capacity 4200 mAh Max charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Fairphone 5 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Aperture f/2.45 Pixel size 0.64 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Not included

