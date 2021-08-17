Google Pixel 5a 5G vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.34-inch Google Pixel 5a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Comes with 1440 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 3240 mAh
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (856 against 785 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 415 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.34 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|86%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1961
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 15
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4680 mAh
|3240 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
32:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 421 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1