Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13

Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 11% higher pixel density (512 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1720 and 1063 points
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7 Pro
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 512 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
828 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 Pro +3%
88.7%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro
1063
iPhone 13 +62%
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro
3136
iPhone 13 +48%
4626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 Pro
799841
iPhone 13
796457
CPU 216931 210809
GPU 296692 324750
Memory 134893 134620
UX 152600 133782
Total score 799841 796457
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8755
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 126° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7 Pro +7%
148
iPhone 13
138
Video quality
Pixel 7 Pro +22%
143
iPhone 13
117
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 Pro +13%
147
iPhone 13
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2021
Release date October 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

