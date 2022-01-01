Google Pixel 7 Pro Display 98 Performance 84 Battery 93 Camera 74 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022

98 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

81 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.7%

84 Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Google Tensor G2 Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78

SoC Chipset Google Tensor G2 Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1072 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3166 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 804646 CPU 216931 GPU 296692 Memory 134893 UX 152600 Total score 804646

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Stock Android

93 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 7 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 126° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.55 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10.8 megapixels Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G network UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 4G network LTE Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 7 Pro may differ by country or region