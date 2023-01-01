Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 8

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Apple iPhone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on October 6, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 62 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Has 6x more RAM: 12GB versus 2GB
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 23.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 354K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 57% higher pixel density (512 vs 326 PPI)
  • Delivers 71% higher peak brightness (1087 against 637 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (27:19 vs 22:48 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 64 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7 Pro
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 512 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7 Pro +71%
1087 nits
iPhone 8
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 212 g (7.48 oz) 148 g (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7 Pro +36%
88.7%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 2850 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +13%
1054
iPhone 8
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 7 Pro +44%
3179
iPhone 8
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7 Pro +122%
788585
iPhone 8
354842
CPU 213533 121523
GPU 317412 110958
Memory 110534 44570
UX 149583 80000
Total score 788585 354842
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 7 Pro +102%
6398
iPhone 8
3162
Max surface temperature 44.9 °C 45.4 °C
Stability 72% 62%
Graphics test 38 FPS 18 FPS
Graphics score 6398 3162
PCMark 3.0
Pixel 7 Pro
11476
iPhone 8
n/a
Web score 9113 -
Video editing 6717 -
Photo editing 18164 -
Data manipulation 10793 -
Writing score 16274 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 23 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (23 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:10 hr 08:04 hr
Watching video 14:51 hr 08:37 hr
Gaming 04:48 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 76 hr 82 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7 Pro +20%
27:19 hr
iPhone 8
22:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 126° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3088 x 2320
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 7 Pro +59%
148
iPhone 8
93
Video quality
Pixel 7 Pro +59%
143
iPhone 8
90
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 Pro +60%
147
iPhone 8
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 7 Pro +10%
88.4 dB
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2017
Release date October 2022 September 2017
SAR (head) - 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

