Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei Honor 10 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on November 21, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.