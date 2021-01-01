Huawei Honor 10
Display
60
Performance
48
Battery
63
Camera
54
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2018
|Release date
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 10
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Contrast
|1423:1
Max. Brightness
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1829
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6555
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
213944
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
216364
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 214th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2018
|Release date
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 10 may differ by country or region