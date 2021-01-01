Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 10: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 10

Huawei Honor 10
Display
60
Performance
48
Battery
63
Camera
54
NanoReview score
58
Category Flagship
Announced April 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 10
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9
PPI 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.9%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Contrast 1423:1
Max. Brightness
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
55

Design and build

Height 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
79.9%
48

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 767 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1829
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6555
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
213944
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
216364
60

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB
63

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
21:14 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 10
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (73 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Honor 9 and Honor 10
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Huawei Honor 10
3. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Huawei Honor 10
4. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Huawei Honor 10
5. Huawei Honor 8X and Honor 10
6. Huawei P30 Lite and Honor 10
7. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Honor 10
8. Huawei Honor 20i and Honor 10
9. Huawei Honor 20 and Honor 10
10. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Honor 10
11. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Huawei Honor 10
12. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei Honor 10
13. Huawei Honor 9X and Honor 10
14. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Honor 10
15. Huawei Honor 30 and Honor 10

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish