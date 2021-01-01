Huawei Honor 10 Display 60 Performance 48 Battery 63 Camera 54 NanoReview score 58 Category Flagship Announced April 2018 Release date April 2018 Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 10

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.84 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 PPI 432 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 79.9% Display tests PWM Not detected Contrast 1423:1 Max. Brightness 503 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

55 Design and build Height 149.6 mm (5.89 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 79.9%

48 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G72 MP12 GPU clock 767 MHz FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1829 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6555 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 346 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1489 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 213944 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 216364 AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 214th place

60 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) ROM EMUI 9.1 OS size 13 GB

63 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:50 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:37 hr Talk (3G) 21:14 hr

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 10 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 24 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8"

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5760 x 4312 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2018 Release date April 2018 Launch price ~ 337 USD SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 10 may differ by country or region