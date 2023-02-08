Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X8a vs Honor X8 (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8a (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 8, 2023, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 196K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X8a
vs
Honor X8 (2022)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.9:9
PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 622:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor X8a
n/a
Honor X8 (2022)
469 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X8a +1%
89.6%
Honor X8 (2022)
89.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X8a and Huawei Honor X8 (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X8a
1307
Honor X8 (2022) +14%
1493
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X8a
196189
Honor X8 (2022) +38%
270696
CPU 46297 80229
GPU 51592 50294
Memory 36222 67968
UX 60914 71303
Total score 196189 270696
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 445
PCMark 3.0 score - 7583
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 30.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 11584 x 8688 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 March 2022
Release date February 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8a. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X8 (2022).

