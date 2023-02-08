Huawei Honor X8a vs X8 (2022) VS Huawei Honor X8a Huawei Honor X8 (2022) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8a (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 8, 2023, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.9:9 PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.1% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 97.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 22 ms Contrast - 622:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X8a n/a Honor X8 (2022) 469 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X8a +1% 89.6% Honor X8 (2022) 89.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 4.2 OS size - 30.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 11584 x 8688 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Honor X8a n/a Honor X8 (2022) 91 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 March 2022 Release date February 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8a. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X8 (2022).