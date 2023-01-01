Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor X8a: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor X8a

Huawei Honor X8a
  • Screen: 6.7" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2388
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G88
  • Camera: 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 179 grams (6.31 oz)

Review

Display
76
Performance
27
Battery
71
Camera
61
Connectivity
69
NanoReview score
59

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor X8a
76

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%
59

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
27

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor X8a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
196189
CPU 46297
GPU 51592
Memory 36222
UX 60914
Total score 196189
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB
62

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Magic UI 6.1
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor X8a
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels
Image resolution 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X8a may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (15 votes)

