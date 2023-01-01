Huawei Honor X8a Screen: 6.7" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2388

6.7" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2388 SoC: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 Camera: 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)

3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 179 grams (6.31 oz)

76 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

59 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

27 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor X8a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 196189 CPU 46297 GPU 51592 Memory 36222 UX 60914 Total score 196189 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB

62 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor X8a Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels Image resolution 11584 x 8688 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X8a may differ by country or region