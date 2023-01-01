Huawei Honor X8a
- Screen: 6.7" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2388
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G88
- Camera: 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 4500 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 179 grams (6.31 oz)
Review
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
196189
|CPU
|46297
|GPU
|51592
|Memory
|36222
|UX
|60914
|Total score
|196189
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 6.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|100 megapixels
|Image resolution
|11584 x 8688
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X8a may differ by country or region